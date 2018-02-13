ITD Unveils Jerome Interchange Design Proposal

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Transportation Department is showing the latest design proposal for the Jerome interchange ahead of a meeting where the public can comment on the changes. ITD is planning to completely rebuilt the interchange in south Jerome on Interstate 84 that was originally build in 1966. The redesign proposal is much different than the current design. According to ITD, the new design should improve traffic flow and safety, minimize impact to surrounding properties and environment, provide smooth traffic flow on I-84 and Lincoln Avenue along with the frontage roads. The new design also features a safer pathway for pedestrians and is expected to reduce travel time. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2020. ITD is inviting citizens to attend a public hearing on the proposed design on February 22, at the Idaho State Patrol building in Jerome. The hearing will go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ITD officials will be on hand to answer questions and take written or oral comments. See more on the project, including more images, at www.southjeromeinterchange.com