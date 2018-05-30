It’s an All Day Drive to Find Idaho’s Best Burrito

Sometimes I think the people writing restaurant reviews never get outside Boise.

We probably have 30 entrants in Twin Falls alone but apparently we aren’t on some maps.

Or portions of North Idaho. Only in Your State claims to have gone in search of the best burrito in Idaho.

The website nominates a burrito stand in Sandpoint. Look, surely you can screw up a burrito. I’ve even had a few bad peanut butter sandwiches (think school cafeterias), although. You put some beans and some other fixings on the shell, then you wrap it up. You follow this by trying to eat without wearing the stuffing (when you eventually wear tri-focal glasses you’ll understand).