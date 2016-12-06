It’s Great To Be A Butcher In Idaho

If you were born with a meat cleaver in your hand, there are few places better to be than Idaho.

Zippia ranked all the states based on average butcher income. The Idaho meat cutters are among the top 5 best paid in the country, according to their list. They retrieved this data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But, the other factor that Zippia used to make this meat throw down fair was the cost of living in Idaho.

Overall, Idaho ranks as #5 in the US for b06est state to be a butcher.

That begs the question, "What does it take to be a butcher in Idaho?"

Study.com has the breakdown. All you need is a high school diploma and the ability to lift at least 40 pounds. This rules out all radio people. But, maybe you still have a chance. They also recommend pursuing a meat certificate. Good luck figuring out what that is.