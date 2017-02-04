It’s Just Another Football Game (Opinion)

Of course I’m watching the big game. I did a quick survey on Facebook and asked how many friends planned to watch the tilt between Atlanta and New England.

Several friends suggest they’ll be surfing in the Atlantic Ocean or watching re-runs of F Troop or just skipping the halftime show.

Football has become politicized about as much as any other American cultural barometer. Did anyone care 55 years ago when Jim Brown was making political statements? During the middle 1960s, several black AFL players threatened a boycott of the league’s all-star game and yet, people kept watching football.

Several friends suggest they’ll be surfing in the Atlantic Ocean or watching re-runs of F Troop or just skipping the halftime show, as if the men actually ever watched the extravaganzas between the second and third quarters.