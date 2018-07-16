It’s Time To Adopt At The Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Now is the best time for you to adopt because the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having an adoption event aimed at clearing out the shelter and fees will be waived.
Yes, the adoption event will be completely free even though the adoption process will remain the same. All animals will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, licensed and come with a small bag of dog food. Seagraves Foundation made this event possible.
If you are looking to adopt a friend, now is the time to do it, for free. You must still apply and make sure that the dog you pick up still gets along with your other animals. You have until July 28th to find your next best friend!