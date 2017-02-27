J.C. Penney to Close Stores, Cut Jobs – No Mention if Twin Falls Store Affected

Another in a long line of retailers has announced store closings and job cuts. This time, it's J.C. Penney and there's no official word if the Twin Falls store will be affected.

MSN was one of the national media outlets that shared the story. Here are some of the numbers they reported:

J.C. Penney plans to close up to 140 stores and offer buyouts to 6,000 workers as the department-store industry sags in competition with online sellers and nimble niche retailers.

Early retirement appears to be part of J.C. Penney's plan to get their financial ducks in a row. The number of stores closing and job cuts are only a very small percentage of the total J.C. Penney's workforce, so here's hoping that these reductions don't affect the Magic Valley Mall location.