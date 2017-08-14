Janice McGeachin Plans to be Idaho’s Lt. Governor

The McGeachin's own several businesses. Including the Celt Pub in Idaho Falls. Courtesy, Bill Colley.

Janice McGeachin served 10 years in the Idaho State Legislature.

McGeachin is one of four Republicans competing in a primary

After term-limiting herself, she established several successful businesses in Idaho Falls and Boise.  Now, she’s looking to return to state government as Lt. Governor.  McGeachin is one of four Republicans competing in a primary that is still 9 months away.

She joined us on Top Story and shared her concerns about a state budgeting process reliant on federal aid.  We also talked road conditions, wildfires and taxation.  You can listen below:

Filed Under: bill colley, Boise, idaho, Idaho Falls, Janice McGeachin, Lt. Governor, primary, Republican, taxation, Twin Falls
