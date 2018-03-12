January Unemployment Held Steady at 3%
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Gem state has stayed steady at 3% for January. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, it is the fifth consecutive month at that rate. Nonfarm jobs went up by 500 in January to 728,600.
The following trades had increased employment, construction had the largest growth over the previous year at about 8.7% or 3,800 jobs:
- construction
- manufacturing
- financial activities
- educational services
- leisure and hospitality
- government
Which, the Department of Labor says was offset by declines in:
- trade
- transportation
- utilities
- professional business services
- other services
From December to January 2,200 people entered the Idaho workforce to a total of 818,800. Unemployed people number stayed the same at 25,200.
Over the year, Idaho was second in the nation with a seasonally adjusted over-the-year job growth of 2.8 percent for January – the second fastest growth rate in the country - and a gain of 19,700 jobs.