January Unemployment Held Steady at 3%

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Gem state has stayed steady at 3% for January. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, it is the fifth consecutive month at that rate. Nonfarm jobs went up by 500 in January to 728,600.

The following trades had increased employment, construction had the largest growth over the previous year at about 8.7% or 3,800 jobs:

construction

manufacturing

financial activities

educational services

leisure and hospitality

government

Which, the Department of Labor says was offset by declines in:

trade

transportation

utilities

professional business services

other services

From December to January 2,200 people entered the Idaho workforce to a total of 818,800. Unemployed people number stayed the same at 25,200.