In February, JC Penney announced that it would be closing several under-performing stores across the US. Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, online commerce has impacted retail sales and JC Penney is altering their strategy in an attempt to remain competitive.

Today, JC Penney released this list of stores that will be closing and the Burley location is one of those that is scheduled to close. As far as a timeline goes, JC Penney announced that most stores will "begin the liquidation process" in mid to late April.