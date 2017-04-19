The Boy Scout Troop and Venture Crew 139 in Jerome has been given the opportunity to travel to the United Kingdom in May 2018.

If the troop successful raises the money needed to travel, they will see where Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the Boy Scout founder, resided. They plan to use this opportunity to learn a new culture, gather information from an archaeological site and camp on Hadrian's Wall.

This trip of a lifetime will allow each scout from the group to earn a badge that can only be earned in the United Kingdom. The troop is currently organizing fundraisers and asking for donations on GoFundMe. Donations are needed for airfare, transportation, food, and supplies.

Troop and Venture Crew 139 hopes to raise $90,000.00 by January 2018. Currently the troop has raised $1,216.00. The troop has asked that if you are unable to donate, that you please share their story with someone that might be able to assist them.