Jerome Commissioner Announces Sheriff’s Resignation in February

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Jerome County Sheriff will step down as the top lawman later this year, according to one county commissioner. Jerome County Commissioner Cathy Roemer posted on her Facebook page late Tuesday announcing Sheriff Doug McFall submitted a letter of resignation and will step down on February 28. According to Roemer's information, the Jerome County Central Committee will choose candidates to replace the outgoing sheriff and submit three names as possible replacements. County precinct officials will convene to begin the process. Here is the post shared on the commissioner's Facebook page: