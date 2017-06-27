Jerome County Jail Looking to Finalize Contract with ICE

JEROME, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho county is looking to generated additional money by renting out beds for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

The Times-News reported Monday that under a proposed contract with Jerome County Sheriff's Department, ICE would pay about $75 per day for each bed they lease from county jail. According the report, ICE previously held a major detention facility south of Salt Lake City until Utah county officials ended the contract last year because they had an influx of local inmates.