Jerome County Jail Looking to Finalize Contract with ICE
JEROME, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho county is looking to generated additional money by renting out beds for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.
The Times-News reported Monday that under a proposed contract with Jerome County Sheriff's Department, ICE would pay about $75 per day for each bed they lease from county jail. According the report, ICE previously held a major detention facility south of Salt Lake City until Utah county officials ended the contract last year because they had an influx of local inmates.
Sheriff Doug McFall says he's been working with ICE since February and is close to finalizing the deal. He says ICE may lease out 50 beds at the county's new jail opened last year. According to a county commissioner, ICE would continue to pay for all the bed even when there aren't enough detainees.