Jerome County Lincoln Day Breakfast

The event is a memorial to the man I believe was our greatest President, a festive gathering for Republicans and a celebration of agriculture, the main industry in the county. While I didn’t get photographs of every candidate (I’ve photographed just about everyone at various events so far this year), I tried to offer a flavor of the event on the top floor of Mountain View Barn.

I’ll have more on Monday morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. I’ll give you a tease for Monday, Lt. Governor Brad Little had one of the funniest impromptu remarks I’ve ever heard at a political event. I’ll be sharing details.