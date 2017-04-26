Jerome County Seeks Applicants for Urban Renewal Agency
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’ve been looking for a way to serve your community, you might be interested in joining the Jerome County Urban Renewal Agency.
The county is seeking applicants to fill positions on the URA board. Current board members meet once a month, according to the county. If you’d like to submit your name for consideration, you should send an email or letter to Jerome County commissioners.
Your letter should highlight your interest and qualifications for the position.