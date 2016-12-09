JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’ve ever wanted to work in the field of firefighting, you and the Jerome City Fire Department may be a good fit.

MaboHH/ThinkStock

The department currently is seeking volunteers who live in the Jerome area to supplement its part- and full-time staff. More good news: no experience is required. You’ll be trained appropriately for the tasks.

According to information from the city, all volunteer applicants must pass a background check, a drug screening, and be in good physical condition for strenuous work. You must also complete the annual physical ability course, the department says, but before you attempt the course you must first have a physician fill out a form that attests to your physical wellbeing.

Volunteer members are required to attend scheduled trainings and complete required classes. The application deadline is Dec. 14.

For questions, including what your need to do to apply, contact Chief Hughes at thughes@ci.jerome.id.us or Deputy Chief Presnell at jpresnell@ci.jerome.id.us .