Jerome Golf Club Hosting Tournament To Benefit Twin Falls Schools
Twin Falls Volkswagen is hosting a golf tournament this weekend to help raise money for the Twin Falls School District.
The Jerome Country Club will play host to the tournament this Saturday, May 19, starting at 1:30 PM. The fee includes 18 holes, a cart, and a complimentary dinner and raffle following the round.
The "19th hole" after event party will also feature live music, according to the event's main website. For more information, contact the country club at 208-324-5281.