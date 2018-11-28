Jerome Law Officers Seek Public’s Help With Illegal Dumping Case

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of some illegal dumping that’s been going on at the Devil’s Corral and is asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a vehicle.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, on its Facebook page on Wednesday, shared an image of a car, explaining that the owner “may have information in regards to” the illegal dumping.

If you have information about this vehicle or to whom it might belong, contact the sheriff’s office at 595-3300.

The sheriff’s office said in the post: