Jerome Man Dies in Morning Rollover in Gooding County

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX) – A 19-year-old Jerome man is dead after a rollover crash that happened Wednesday morning in Gooding County.

The incident happened a little after 7 a.m., according to Idaho State Police.

Jose Valdez, 22, of Jerome was traveling westbound on East 3400 South near South 1875 East in a GMC Yukon when he went off the north side of the road. The vehicle overturned, struck a power pole and a fence, and came to rest on the north side of the road.

His passenger, Leopoldo Alvarez-Trujillo, 19, of Jerome was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to ISP. Valdez was taken by ground ambulance to St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.