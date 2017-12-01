JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man received 14 days in jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty to killing at least two elk and wasting the meat in fall 2016.

In Blaine County, a 5th District Magistrate judge sentenced Laine Harbaugh Monday on the misdemeanor charges after pleading guilty to killing multiple elk without a proper tag. Harbaugh was also ordered to serve 24 hours of community service and fined $2,600.

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 26, 2016, Harbaugh unlawfully killed two or more big game animals within a 1-year period. The second count said the meat of elk No. 4 was wasted, and a third count stated Harbaugh didn’t have the appropriate tag with which to hunt.

Harbaugh was initially sentenced to 180 days in jail, but the judge suspended 162 days on count one and allowed Hargaugh to serve his jail time in Jerome County.

Harbaugh’s hunting privileges were also suspended.