Jerome Now Offers Online Payment Options

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) The City of Jerome has updated its payment system that now allows citizens to pay online. The city announced this week that it teamed up with Xpress Bill Pay that will let people pay their bills online. The move comes after requests from citizens. People will be able to view, track, and pay their bills from the Xpress Bill Pay website.

Citizens will be able to pay using credit and debit cards or electronic funds transfer. Automatic payments will also be available. “The service not only gives customers the ultimate flexibility when it comes to paying their bills but also helps us reduce administrative costs for the city." said Ross Hyatt, Finance Director "The service allows residents to receive and pay their bills online, and view their billing history to track expenses. With their experience in online bill payment and strong customer focus, Xpress Bill Pay is a great ally for us in this new service."