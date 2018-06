JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – It’s approaching that time of year again when fireworks will light up the night sky.

In Jerome, the city’s 2018 Freedom Festival is scheduled from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at North Park, 300 E. Main Street.

Fireworks will begin at dusk, but before that visitors can enjoy live music and other festivities, as well as food and drinks.