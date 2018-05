JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Jerome Police are trying to identify a man that broke into a church. Police shared surveillance images of the man they say got into the First Baptist Church and vandalized the inside. They say he also took electronic equipment along with other items. If you have any information that can help investigators call SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911 or Detective Novak during business hours Tuesday-Friday 8-5 @208-324-4328