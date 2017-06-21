Jerome Police Report Reveals Good News for Pets, Bad News for Mailboxes

The Jerome Police Department just shared their crime stats for May. The numbers were interesting to say the least. To summarize, good news if you're a pet on the loose and bad news if you're a mailbox.

Here are the numbers as reported by the Jerome Police Department on their Facebook page .

The Animal Control folks in Jerome received praise in the comments for this one. 24 dogs picked up in the city and 15 returned to their owner. Well done.

The property crime report isn't as happy. 44 crimes against property means you're very nervous if you're a mailbox on a Friday night near people with baseball bats. Ouch.

The other numbers give you an idea of how hard it is to be a law enforcement person these days. Over 1,300 calls for assistance and 155 traffic violations. That's a lot of warning tickets.