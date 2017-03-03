Jerome Police Search for Stolen Vehicles, Suspects

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The Jerome Police Department is urging residents to lock the doors of their vehicles when unattended.

Four vehicles at Jerome addresses have been stolen since Feb. 28, the police department said Friday morning. The vehicles, each of them unlocked, were stolen between 6 and 8:30 a.m.

Vehicles were taken at the following addresses:

2001 Ford Expedition, 100 block of 6th Ave. E.

2003 Jeep Liberty, 200 block of 3rd Ave. W.

2017 Acura, 100 block of N. Lincoln

1999 Volkswagen Passat, 400 block of N. Date

The first two vehicles have been recovered, but police are still searching for the remaining two.

The department reminds residents to remove their keys from vehicles and lock the doors when leaving vehicles unattended.