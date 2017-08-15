Jerome Police Seek Man in Red Shorts

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) The Jerome Police Department is again needing help from the public in identifying a suspect who got caught on camera in red shorts at an area store. This time the police need help identifying the man seen in red shorts. If you have any idea who he is, call Jerome PD at 208-324-4328, or contact our non-emergency dispatch center at 208-324-1911. The Jerome Police have posted a number of photos of suspects asking the public for help. Here is one from earlier this week.