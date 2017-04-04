Jerome Police Warn of Dangerous Scam Targeting Area Residents

This incident is undoubtedly a scam intended to steal money from the victim. What is very concerning in this case is the would-be thief asked to meet the victim in person, which is very unusual. It is quite possible the orchestrator of the crime was setting the victim up for a more serious crime such as robbery.

We encourage people to be very wary of such scams. If an offer seems too good to be true, it is probably a scam.