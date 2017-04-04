Jerome Police Warn of Dangerous Scam Targeting Area Residents
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The Jerome Police Department is warning citizens of a potentially dangerous scam that recently targeted at least one resident.
According to the police department, a woman on Tuesday received a phone call in which the caller said she had won a new car.
The male caller said all she had to do was to meet him in the Walmart parking lot and present him with a check for $3,400 to cover the necessary taxes and fees. The woman had planned to meet the caller before being stopped by a family member.
This incident is undoubtedly a scam intended to steal money from the victim. What is very concerning in this case is the would-be thief asked to meet the victim in person, which is very unusual. It is quite possible the orchestrator of the crime was setting the victim up for a more serious crime such as robbery.
We encourage people to be very wary of such scams. If an offer seems too good to be true, it is probably a scam.
If you have any information about this or other suspicious calls, contact the Jerome Police Department at 324-4328 or, if out of the area, your local law enforcement.