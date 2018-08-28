Jerome Seeks to Replace City Attorney

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Jerome is looking for a new attorney after the current one was selected as a local judge. According to the city, John Lothspeich will become a magistrate judge for Jerome County in October and will leave the city attorney position open. The city is seeking letters of interest from attorneys to begin the hiring process. letters of interest and qualifications can be sent to the mayor at 152 E. Ave A, Jerome, Id or emailed at ddavis@ci.jerome.id.us. Letters must be sent before September 7, at 5 p.m. Interviews will be held and presented to city council for approval. Lothspeich has served as city attorney since 2011.