Jerome Student Among ‘Battle of the Belts’ Winners

JEROME, Idaho – A Jerome teen is among the winners of the “Battle of the Belts” competition, a campaign to get students and high schools actively engaged to educate their local communities about the importance of wearing seat belts.

Madison Ohlensehlen, a student a Jerome High School, was awarded a $300 scholarship for placing fifth in the competition, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

Between 2012 and 2016, according to information from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, 62 percent of teens killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Three schools were named winners for their seat belt campaigns: First-place winner was Ridgevue High School, which received a $1,500 award, followed by Wallace Jr./Sr. High School, awarded $1,000; and Mountain View High School, which was awarded $500.