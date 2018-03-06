Jerome Woman Hit by Car, Flown to Boise

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) A 26-year-old Jerome woman had to flown to the hospital after being hit by a car east of Jerome Monday night. Consuelo Bach was struck by a Chevrolet sedan while walking in the eastbound lane on State Highway 26, just west of the Jerome High School, a little after 8:30 p.m., according to Idaho State Police. In a statement, police say Bach was airlifted to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The driver of the car, Kylie Hemmert, age 28, of Twin Falls, was not injured. The highway was blocked for about two hours. The crash is under investigation.