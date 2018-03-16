Jerome Woman Injured in Friday Rollover Near Banks

BANKS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Jerome woman was injured Friday morning after the vehicle she was driving rolled off Idaho Highway 55 north of Banks.

The rollover, which happened a little before 9:30 a.m. near milepost 97.5, happened when 26-year-old Deidra Heiner was traveling northbound in a 2003 Mazda Protégé. Her vehicle left the road, according to Idaho State Police, causing her to hit a snowbank and roll off the right shoulder.