June Is The Official Start Of Disc Golf Season In Twin Falls
A new promotional video recently uploaded to YouTube shows some of the areas best disc golfers in action. Several tournaments are planned throughout southern Idaho this summer.
June is when many of the state's disc golf tournaments begin. Disc golf's origins date as far back as the 1920s. The first organized games took place in Saskatchewan, Canada, according to Wikipedia. The game has continued to grow in popularity in the US since the 1960s.
The College of Southern Idaho is hosting its first major disc golf tournament of 2018, June 30 to July 1, according to discgolfscene.com.