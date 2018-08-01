Jury Finds Former Twin Falls Teacher ‘Not Guilty’ of Rape

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A jury found a former Twin Falls teacher accused of raping one of his former students not guilty on charges.

The trial for Jason Benjamin, a former math teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School and Canyon Ridge High School, started on Wednesday.

Benjamin was arrested in December after being accused of raping a former student who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged crime.

By mid-afternoon the jury left to deliberate the case, and a verdict was reached by 5 p.m.