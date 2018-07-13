Just a Few More Performances Left in Summer Band Concert Series

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – People young and old got into the groove Thursday evening at Twin Falls City Park. They were there for the weekly Municipal Band concert.

During one performance as the orchestra played ‘70s music, people throughout the audience were seen making the arm gestures to the song “YMCA.” Other groovy songs during the Dance Fever segment were “Reunited,” “You Should Be Dancing” and “Boogie Fever.”

The band is in its 113th season, and every week it draws a crowd – some who come faithfully to the park every week, others who came Thursday for the first time. Some visitors to the area – some as far away as Berlin and Switzerland, said Concert Host Lori Henson – stopped by for the entertainment while they were in town.

No matter how far away visitors come, however, Henson said the band always draws a good crowd.

Thursday’s theme was “Music Through the Years,” and besides the ‘70s era, the band played music from Broadway, popular sitcoms, and even Mozart. A young Connor Reichenbach mastered the clarinet during the “Concerto for Clarinet” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the longest piece of the evening.

If you've been missing out, there's still time to catch a performance or two ... or three.