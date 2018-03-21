Just Because It’s Spring Doesn’t Mean No Skiing in Idaho

Pomerelle Mountain and ski resort still has 100 inches at the summit and is open for spring skiing.

If you aren't ready for winter to end, according to their Facebook page, the mountain will remain open through March 31st and will announce days later on for April.

Also, now through March 25th you can purchase season passes for the 2018-2019 season for a reduced price. Those are available at Claude's Sport in Twin Falls and Idaho Water Sports in Burley or purchase them online.