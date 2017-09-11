Juvenile Killed in Weekend Crash Near Parma

PARMA, Idaho (KLIX) A young driver was killed in a two vehicle car crash Saturday afternoon near the town of Parma. Idaho State Police in a statement did not identify the juvenile who was killed when he attempted to cross U.S. Highway 95 at Klahr Road in a 2001 Ford half-ton pickup truck at a little after 2:30 p.m. The Ford was hit by a 2016 Ram 3500 pickup as it crossed the highway. One juvenile passenger in the Ford had to be taken by helicopter to a Boise hospital. The driver and passenger of the Ram were did not need to be transported to the hospital. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours.

