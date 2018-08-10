Kayak Rescue Turns Up False Alarm Below Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A group of kayakers caught the attention of an onlooker at Shoshone Falls who thought they might be in trouble and called for help. The call turned out to be a false alarm, according to Twin Falls County Spokesperson Loir Stewart, who says multiple agencies responded to the call a little before noon on Wednesday. A third party had called after observing a group of about 19 people kayaking near the falls and noticed several of them ended up in the water. Twin Falls Fire Department responded with Jerome County being called later because access would have been easier from their side. Eventually, the people who were in the water jumped back onto the kayaks and Jerome County cancelled, according to Stewart. A Twin Falls County Deputy met the group down river at Pillar Falls to make sure everyone in the group was fine and checked to see if they had the appropriate safety equipment, which they did. No one was injured, but the sheriff's office says it isn't a good idea to be in the water near the falls.