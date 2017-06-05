Kayak the Snake River During ‘Sunset Paddle’ Events

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – If you’re in the mood for some outdoors fun, mark your calendar for several dates this summer.

On June 7, 21 and July 12 and 26 the College of Southern Idaho Outdoor Recreation Center will host Sunset Paddle trips from Centennial Waterfront Park to Pillar Falls. The trips will go from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The center also has scheduled three dates for you to learn stand-up paddleboarding: from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 14 and 28 or July 19 at the Centennial Waterfront Park.

Cost to participate in the events, which includes kayaks and paddle boards, is $5 for CSI students, $15 for CSI staff, and $25 for all others.

For more information, contact Ann in the CSI Gym at 732-6475.