KB Toys Coming to Twin Falls?
I’m joking, right? KB Toys vanished long ago! Or the stores did.
the name was sold to another company which believes it can quickly revive the shops
The name was retained by Toys R Us when it purchased KB. Then the name was sold to another company which believes it can quickly revive the shops. Possibly in advance of Christmas. A writer at Bloomberg explains malls have the space and it could be a quick set-up.
“KB Toy and Hobby” was the first long string of words I remember hearing from my daughter. We would spend cold Saturday afternoons at the mall, maybe catching a movie and getting lunch. Then there would always be a stop at KB where the toys were inexpensive and she would go home with a smile.