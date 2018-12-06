Keep the Politics Out of Christmas

Christians ask we not take the Christ out of Christmas. Then how about we remove the politics?

A Roman Catholic Church in Massachusetts has a nativity scene objecting to a Presidential policy in place before Donald Trump occupied the White House

This week I’ve been citing the absolute madness of the left when it comes to its attempts to derail the holiday. Or hijack it for political gain.

A school principle in Nebraska is on an unplanned vacation for impersonating the Grinch. More at this link . Candy canes are just one of the things she doesn’t like.

Or how about media giant Facebook claiming a picture of Santa bowing to the Baby Jesus is violent? More here .

Not to be outdone while we have a shortage of wise men, you can read here about attempts in Michigan to remove all three.

Sadly, I’ll have more of these next week.