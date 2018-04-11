Ketchum Events Celebrate Buzz of the Bee

There’s a buzz going around in Ketchum – and it has everything to do with bees.

A number of bee-associated events are planned over the next several weeks in Ketchum, including a lecture about bees on Thursday, April 12. The event is free and open to the public.

The series events explore “the critical role bees and other pollinators play in our food chain and environment and the challenges bees face today,” according to information from the Sun Valley Center for the Arts , “from colony collapse disorder to shrinking habitat. The project offers opportunities for all to learn how to help ensure the survival of pollinator species.”

The Sun Valley Center for the Arts lists a number of bee-associated activities planned through mid-May. Check out the list here . As you can see, the bee topic covers a lot of ground.