Ketchum Man Accused of Punching Hotel Worker, Kicking Police

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) A 24-year-old man has been charged with felony aggravated assault along with several other charges after an early morning confrontation with Blaine County law enforcement on Sunday. Royer Huamani Quispe, of Ketchum, is facing battery on an officer and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing arrest in addition to the assault charge after being arrested at a hotel at around 2:23 a.m., according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded to a call that morning of a disturbance and arrived to find the accused holding a large piece of wood yelling at a hotel employee. A deputy had told Quispe to drop the wood, instead according the sheriff's office, he moved closer to the deputy and hotel employee and raised it as a weapon. Eventually the officer had to use a taser on Quispe to get him to stop and drop the piece of wood. While the suspect was being check by medical staff he continued to resist officers and kicked a Sun Valley Police officer who had been helping deputies during the call. The hotel employee told deputies he had found Quispe while on his rounds at the entrance to a carport and had been punched several times in the face.