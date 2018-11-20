Ketchum Man Arrested on DUI Charge After Two-vehicle Crash

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities arrested a Ketchum man for driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash recently north of Hailey.

The crash was reported a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 75 and Buttercup Road, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Alfonso Contreras-Esparza, 51, was driving a red Ford F250 pickup when he struck a gray Chevrolet suburban, driven by a minor, Sheriff Steve Harkins explained in a news release.

No one was injured in the crash, the sheriff said, but Contreras-Esparza was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and later released on a $1,000 bond.