HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Ketchum man is facing charges of felony burglary for a recent break in at a Hailey residence. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old James Scott was charged with one felony county of Burglary and one misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property after the November 12, burglary. Deputies responded to a call of the crime in progress on Valley Club Drive, but the suspect had already fled the scene. Deputies were able to use images from a home security system to locate the alleged burglar, Scott. Authorities say a window was broken to gain entry while a bottle of vodka and a camera were taken.