Key Idaho Races Heat Up, Democrats Hope to win Several Seats

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A handful of Idaho state legislative races are heating up as Democratic candidates hope to gain several seats in the state's overwhelmingly Republican-dominant Statehouse.

More than 90 of the state's 105 legislative seats have incumbents trying to retain their spots in the Nov. 8 election. But nearly 37 of those incumbents are Republicans without opponents because they won the May primary election — generally considered the most competitive hurdle for Idaho's GOP candidates.

That leaves a handful of competitive races across the state, including the fight over House Minority Leader John Rusche's seat in northern Idaho. Rusche defeated GOP opponent Mike Kingsley by 48 votes in 2014. This year, Kingsley has returned with more money and more outside supporters.