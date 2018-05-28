Kids LEGO Robotics Camps Starting Soon In Twin Falls
The College of Southern Idaho is holding several junior robotics camps to start the first week of June.
The Beginner Robotics Camp is for youths ages 9-14, according to the school's website. The camp has two sessions scheduled, with the first being June 6-8. Kids will learn how to build and operate a LEGO EV3 Robot, in the CSI Fine Arts Building room 164. An advanced camp is also scheduled for August 8-10.
Another camp, The Little Robotitions Robotics Camp, also has two sessions planned for June and August, and is for younger boys and girls, ages 6-8. LEGO WeDo 2.0 kits will be used for this age group.
The CSI youth robotics camps do include a fee, and space is limited. For more details, click on the camp's registration page.