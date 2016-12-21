I swear when I first saw this home I thought Zillow had changed my location from Twin Falls to Rome. But, no, it's an actual Magic Valley home that is in Kimberly, but looks like it could be in Italy.

This is a 3-bed, 4 1/2-bath home that is located at 3403 Moonlight Drive in Kimberly . The home description on Zillow even kinda mentions Italy, sorta.

Elegant Tuscan-style home sitting small acreage with wrought iron fencing. Office, formal dining/living, gorgeous kitchen and great room, 2 guest suites and a large master suite finish off the main floor. Outdoor living area is spectacular. Upper bonus room and bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors there as well with the balcony overlooking the farm and neighbors horses at play. Sits on .96 acres

I didn't know that Italian people watched other people's horses play, but I don't get out much. My only exposure to Italian stuff would be pizza.

This home has only been on Zillow around a week, so if you want a walk-through before some other person that loves Italy scoops it up, be sure to the listing agent, Susan Brown , a shout.

Oh, and make sure your bank will not laugh at you too hard for asking for the $580,000 asking price.