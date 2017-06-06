Kimberly Middle School Student Qualifies to Compete at World’s Largest JR High Rodeo

Vernon Adams, a 7th-grade student at Kimberly Middle School has earned the honor of representing the state of Idaho, and District 6 at the National Jr High Rodeo Finals.

The Finals will be in Lebanon Tennessee from june 18-24th. Vernon Adams will be participating in the Bull Riding competition.

The NJHFR i s the world's largest junior high rodeo, featuring more than $80,000 in prizes and more than $200,000 in college scholarships.

If you want to watch and cheer for Vernon, broadcasts of the event will air on RDF-TV and online at NHSRATV.com. Performance times are 7pm on June 18, and 9am & 7pm each day thereafter.