Kimberly Middle Students Back in Class After Tuesday Scare

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX) – Class is back in session today at Kimberly Middle School after a threatening message was found at the school on Tuesday, causing police to evacuate the building for a period of time.

Authorities swept the building after it was notified that a bomb threat was made against the school, Kimberly School District Superintendent Luke Schroeder told News Radio 1310. Once it was deemed safe, officers from the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department allowed students and staff to return to the building once it was deemed safe to do so.

Schroeder said the physical message was found after classes let out, but there were still staff and students inside the building for after-school activities.

Any threat is taken seriously by the school and law enforcement, Schroeder said, who declined to comment further because the incident is still being investigated. He said the school’s mantra is “if you see it or hear it, report it.”

“We are confident to say that we were able to return to the building and are safe here at the school today,” he said.