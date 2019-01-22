Kimberly Vintage Store Is Closing It’s Doors

So sad to see them go. 3 Chicks and a Paintbrush announced yesterday that they will be closing up shop.

According tho their Facebook page, they plan on continuing adventures at places like the vintage Vixens markets. However, February 2nd will be their final day open in the store.

They are having a store closing sale so even their displays will be for sale. If you loved this place as much as I did, you may want to check it out before it is too late. I will definitely be keeping an eye on the Vintage Vixens markets a little closer now.