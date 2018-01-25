‘Know Before You Go’ Avalanche Presentation Today at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Brush up on your knowledge of how, when and why avalanches occur during a presentation this evening at the College of Southern Idaho.

“ Avalanche Awareness Know Before You Go,” presented by Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center from 6-8 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Building, will cover basic concepts about snow, avalanches and traveling in and around avalanche terrain.

So far this month two snowmobilers died in avalanches near Island Park in Fremont County, and forest officials warn outdoor recreationists to read weather bulletins and use extreme caution when in the backcountry.

Today’s presentation is free, but the organization suggests a $10 donation. It is co-hosted by CSI outdoor programs.

Watch: The video below shows an avalanche that started near Island Park in 2016 after a snowmobiler sets off on a ride. The avalanche starts near the end of the video, about the :55 mark. (Courtesy of Jody Trawicki)